CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026: When & How to Check
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 expected June 21-27. 6.8 lakh students await scores from May exams. Learn how to check results online or via SMS.Read More
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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 expected June 21-27. 6.8 lakh students await scores from May exams. Learn how to check results online or via SMS.Read More
IPL 2026 confirmed: 74 matches starting March 28. BCCI rejects 84-match expansion. Key dates, venues like New Chandigarh, and player profiles revealed.Read More
Clarifying PM Surya Ghar Yojana rules: Shop owners with commercial connections are ineligible for subsidies, while residential users can save up to ₹78,000 on solar installations.Read More
Apple unveils $599 MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e, and M5 Pro Macs in March 2026 event. See how these budget-friendly and pro upgrades reshape the tech landscape.Read More
On Feb 7, 2026, a Libra Moon trine Venus in Aquarius urges emotional honesty in love. Experts predict breakthroughs for Aries, Virgo, and Pisces as skies favor truth over comfort.Read More
Bihar ITI CAT 2026 answer key release date and exam schedule clarified. BCECEB confirms 33,108 seats, eligibility criteria, and fee structure amid conflicting online timelines.Read More
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 released on November 21 for 6.3 million applicants; 3,445 candidates qualify for CBT 2 on December 20. Scorecards now live on regional portals. Indian Railways recruitment enters critical phase.Read More
KL Rahul steps in as India's stand-in ODI captain for the three-match series against South Africa after injuries to Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, marking a pivotal leadership shift ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.Read More
The Election Commission of India released the Bihar voter list 2025, effective July 1, with voting set for November 4. Citizens must verify names and download e-EPIC cards by October 15 to avoid missing the election.Read More
On April 23, 2025, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps killed two terrorists during Operation Tikka in Uri Nala, foiling an infiltration attempt days after the Pahalgam attack that killed seven civilians. Weapons and gear recovered confirm coordinated terror planning.Read More