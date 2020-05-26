What is UPA full form?

full form of UPA :- United Progressive Alliance. It is coalition of political parties who are centre- left by ideology point of view. United Progressive Alliance is founded in 2004, just after general election for forming a government because no one got the full majority in the election.



Indian National Congress is the biggest party in this alliance and Sonia Gandhi is a president of both party as well as coalition. From 2004 this coalition rules ten year with different partners. They lost in 2014 general election and new coalition come the power namely national Democratic Alliance (NDA). United Progressive Alliance’s total strength in lok sabha is 109 members in 2019 general election. Some members name of United Progressive Alliance are given below :-

