What is full form of PUBg?

Full Form of PUBG- Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer game developed by PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Bluehole South Korean video game company. It is inspired by 2000 japanese movie battle royale. Basically in every game 100 players participates and fought until one player or one team left in the game.



In every game player comes out from the plane with a parachute on island and finds guns and other equipments to kill other while saving himself. In game You have to maintain in a circle and kill other till only you left in the game. It is very popular game in the world which is launched in march 2017. Available for Personal Computer in December 2019.



PUBG IMPORTANT FEATURES :-

