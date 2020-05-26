Full form of PhD – DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY



PHD full form is Doctor of Philosophy that is a doctoral degree for any kind of research in any field. After completing this degree a person can use ‘Dr’ title in front of his/her name. It is very prestigious and highest degree of any university. It is a post graduation programme. Students do their research in many years and then publish it after passed by university, they awarded with their PhD degree. It takes atleast 3 year, between this exams, coursework taken. Objective of this degree is prepare new scientists and researchers. Doctor of Philosophy is popularly known as Phd in India but in other countries have some different names like as Dphil or D.phil. In this study person get very deep about the subject and become a expert of the subject in which he/she completed their phd.



There are many subjects are available for doing Phd. Some of the subjects name we given below :- Economics, Accounting, Engineering, Finance, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Health Care Management, Physics, Math, Statistics Organisational behaviour.

