What is Full Form of CEO

Full Form of CEO:- Chief Executive Officer

CEO Full Form is Chief executive officer that is head administrator or officer of the company. He is most senior or responsible person of a company. Board of directors are the only high body where he reports. He takes all policy measures of the company also take care all concerns of employees. For becoming a ceo a person must have many qualities like knowledge, hardwork and experience.



Chief executive officer also called Managing Director (MD) in some countries of the world. For becoming a ceo, there is not any specific educational qualification given by the organizations. Generally people who are most senior and study from Master of Business Administration (MBA) or Engineering or law are selected as a chief executive officer of an organization.



As a operating head of a company, chief executive officer have many responsibility towards the company. Some of the responsibilities are given like as, take all big decisions for the company, take care of employees and secure their rights, create good environment for result efficient work, makes all policy decisions for betterment of the company. Lead from the front in all task of the company done by their juniors. He also give work or task to their juniour in the company. His responsibility to check all departments like production, marketing, sales, supply are working properly. He set missions for an organization and goals or vision as well. Ceo presents budget of a company for financial year.