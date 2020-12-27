Sowmya Rao Nadig Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Sowmya Rao Nadig aka Sowmya Sharada is an Indian Television Actress, who works in Tamil movie Industry. She made her debut Tamil serial Roja, with that, she seems in one other two serials Nenjam Marappadhillai telecasted on Star Vijay and Valli on Sun TV. She was born in Shimoga, Karnataka, India.
She did her education in Govt women highschool, Shikaripur, Karnataka and he or she did her commencement in Kuvempu University, Shimoga, Karnataka. In the serials Nenjam Marappadhillai and Valli she seems in a adverse position for her appearing she receives nice acclaim. Check out under for Sowmya Rao Nadig Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Family, Images and extra.
Sowmya Rao Nadig Biography
|Name
|Sowmya
|Real Name
|Sowmya Rao Nadig, Sowmya
|Nickname
|Sowmya
|Profession
|Indian Television Serials
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be Updated
|Age
|Yet to be Updated
|Zodiac signal
|Yet to be Updated
|Father Name
|Yet to be Updated
|Mother Name
|Yet to be Updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|School
|Govt women highschool, Shikaripur, Karnataka
|College
|Kuvempu University, Shimoga, Karnataka
|Hobbies
|Dancing and Listening Music
|Hometown
|Shimoga, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Husband Name
|NA
|Current City
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Facebook: https://www.fb.com/sowmya.rao.37669528
Twitter: Yet to be Updated
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sowmyarao_official/
Sowmya Rao Nadig Television Serials
- Roja
- Nenjam Marappadhillai (Star Vijay)
- Valli
- Srimanthudu
- Minnale
- Thirumathi Hitler (Zee Tamil)
Sowmya Rao Nadig Images
Check out the most recent images of serial actress Sowmya Sharada,
