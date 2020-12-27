Sowmya Rao Nadig Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Sowmya Rao Nadig aka Sowmya Sharada is an Indian Television Actress, who works in Tamil movie Industry. She made her debut Tamil serial Roja, with that, she seems in one other two serials Nenjam Marappadhillai telecasted on Star Vijay and Valli on Sun TV. She was born in Shimoga, Karnataka, India.

She did her education in Govt women highschool, Shikaripur, Karnataka and he or she did her commencement in Kuvempu University, Shimoga, Karnataka. In the serials Nenjam Marappadhillai and Valli she seems in a adverse position for her appearing she receives nice acclaim. Check out under for Sowmya Rao Nadig Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Family, Images and extra.

Sowmya Rao Nadig Biography

Name Sowmya Real Name Sowmya Rao Nadig, Sowmya Nickname Sowmya Profession Indian Television Serials Date of Birth Yet to be Updated Age Yet to be Updated Zodiac signal Yet to be Updated Father Name Yet to be Updated Mother Name Yet to be Updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Graduate School Govt women highschool, Shikaripur, Karnataka College Kuvempu University, Shimoga, Karnataka Hobbies Dancing and Listening Music Hometown Shimoga, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Name NA Current City Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Facebook: https://www.fb.com/sowmya.rao.37669528

Twitter: Yet to be Updated

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sowmyarao_official/

Sowmya Rao Nadig Television Serials

Roja

Nenjam Marappadhillai (Star Vijay)

Valli

Srimanthudu

Minnale

Thirumathi Hitler (Zee Tamil)

Sowmya Rao Nadig Images

Check out the most recent images of serial actress Sowmya Sharada,

