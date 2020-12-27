Sowmya Rao Nadig Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Sowmya Rao Nadig aka Sowmya Sharada is an Indian Television Actress, who works in Tamil movie Industry. She made her debut Tamil serial Roja, with that, she seems in one other two serials Nenjam Marappadhillai telecasted on Star Vijay and Valli on Sun TV. She was born in Shimoga, Karnataka, India.

She did her education in Govt women highschool, Shikaripur, Karnataka and he or she did her commencement in Kuvempu University, Shimoga, Karnataka. In the serials Nenjam Marappadhillai and Valli she seems in a adverse position for her appearing she receives nice acclaim. Check out under for Sowmya Rao Nadig Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Family, Images and extra.

NameSowmya
Real NameSowmya Rao Nadig, Sowmya
NicknameSowmya
ProfessionIndian Television Serials
Date of BirthYet to be Updated
AgeYet to be Updated
Zodiac signalYet to be Updated
Father NameYet to be Updated
Mother NameYet to be Updated
ReligionHindu
Educational QualificationGraduate
SchoolGovt women highschool, Shikaripur, Karnataka
CollegeKuvempu University, Shimoga, Karnataka
HobbiesDancing and Listening Music
HometownShimoga, Karnataka, India
NationalityIndian
MarriedNo
Husband NameNA
Current CityBangalore, Karnataka, India

Facebook: https://www.fb.com/sowmya.rao.37669528

Twitter: Yet to be Updated

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sowmyarao_official/

Sowmya Rao Nadig Television Serials

  • Roja
  • Nenjam Marappadhillai (Star Vijay)
  • Valli
  • Srimanthudu
  • Minnale
  • Thirumathi Hitler (Zee Tamil)

Sowmya Rao Nadig Images

Check out the most recent images of serial actress Sowmya Sharada,

