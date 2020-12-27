Shimona James (Paavam Ganesan) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photos, Serials

Shimona James is an aspiring actress and mannequin works in Tamil tv business. She did a key function in Nayagi serial alongside Vidya Pradeep. The sequence was telecasted on Sun TV. Shimona Maria James at present doing an essential character in Star Vijay TV serial Paavam Ganesan. It additionally stars KPY Naveen, Neha Gowda within the lead roles. She was additionally seen in some TV industrial advertisements like Luckysilks and extra.
Shimona James Biography
|Name
|Shimona James
|Real Name
|Shimona Maria James
|Nickname
|Shimona
|Profession
|Model and Actress
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be up to date
|Age
|Yet to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|Yet to be up to date
|Family
|Father: James
Mother: Yet to be up to date
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Husband
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Religion
|Yet to be up to date
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|School
|Yet to be up to date
|College
|Yet to be up to date
|Hobbies
|Travelling, Reading Books, Music
|Birth Place
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Shimona Social Media Profiles
Facebook: Yet to be up to date
Twitter: Yet to be up to date
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shimona.james/
Shimona James Images
Take a have a look at some newest pictures of serial actress Shimona Maria James,
