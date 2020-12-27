Shimona James (Paavam Ganesan) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photos, Serials

Shimona James is an aspiring actress and mannequin works in Tamil tv business. She did a key function in Nayagi serial alongside Vidya Pradeep. The sequence was telecasted on Sun TV. Shimona Maria James at present doing an essential character in Star Vijay TV serial Paavam Ganesan. It additionally stars KPY Naveen, Neha Gowda within the lead roles. She was additionally seen in some TV industrial advertisements like Luckysilks and extra.

Shimona James Biography Name Shimona James Real Name Shimona Maria James Nickname Shimona Profession Model and Actress Date of Birth Yet to be up to date Age Yet to be up to date Zodiac signal Yet to be up to date Family Father: James

Mother: Yet to be up to date Marital Status Unmarried Husband NA Children NA Religion Yet to be up to date Educational Qualification Graduate School Yet to be up to date College Yet to be up to date Hobbies Travelling, Reading Books, Music Birth Place Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Shimona Social Media Profiles Facebook: Yet to be up to date Twitter: Yet to be up to date Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shimona.james/ Shimona James Images Take a have a look at some latest pictures of serial actress Shimona Maria James,