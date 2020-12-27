Shimona James (Paavam Ganesan) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photos, Serials

Shimona James is an aspiring actress and mannequin works in Tamil tv business. She did a key function in Nayagi serial alongside Vidya Pradeep. The sequence was telecasted on Sun TV. Shimona Maria James at present doing an essential character in Star Vijay TV serial Paavam Ganesan. It additionally stars KPY Naveen, Neha Gowda within the lead roles. She was additionally seen in some TV industrial advertisements like Luckysilks and extra.

Shimona James Biography

NameShimona James
Real NameShimona Maria James
NicknameShimona
ProfessionModel and Actress
Date of BirthYet to be up to date
AgeYet to be up to date
Zodiac signalYet to be up to date
FamilyFather: James
Mother: Yet to be up to date
Marital StatusUnmarried
HusbandNA
ChildrenNA
ReligionYet to be up to date
Educational QualificationGraduate
SchoolYet to be up to date
CollegeYet to be up to date
HobbiesTravelling, Reading Books, Music
Birth PlaceCoimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
HometownCoimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
Current CityChennai, Tamil Nadu, India
NationalityIndian

Shimona Social Media Profiles

Facebook: Yet to be up to date

Twitter: Yet to be up to date

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shimona.james/

Shimona James Images

Take a have a look at some newest pictures of serial actress Shimona Maria James,

Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James
Shimona James

Read Also: Keerthana Podhuval Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photos

Read Also: Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki, Biography, Age, Images & Songs

Read Also: Faraaz Khan Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & movies

Read Also: Kamala Harris Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Leave a Comment