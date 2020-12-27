Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki, Biography, Age, Images & Songs

Nithyashree Venkataramanan is a Well-known Musician & singer from Tiruvallur, Chennai. She Participated in a actuality present named Airtel Super Singer Junior telecasted in Vijay TV . She grabbed the eye of the viewers by his versatile singing and gained recognition in a brief time period allover Tamil Nadu.

Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 3
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 3

Nithyashree Venkataramanan Profile and Occupation

Nithyashree Venkataramanan was born and introduced up in Chennai. At the age of 5, she began studying Carnatic music & turn out to be a part of his father’s band as a singer. She did his education at S.B.O.A School Chennai. She was the primary contestant from Tamil Nadu to take part in nicely fashionable singing actuality present “Indian Idol Junior” & awarded with runner-up of the present.

Nithyashree Venketaramanan has bought a change to turn out to be a playback singer from Yunvan for the film Avan Ivan & adopted by one other probability from Music director Dheena for the film jamai.

Nithyashree Venkataramanan Family Wiki 8
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Family Wiki 8
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Parents Wiki 9
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Parents Wiki 9

Nithyashree Venkataramanan Fb: https://www.fb.com/nithyashreeofficial/

Nithyashree Venkataramanan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_nithyashree/

Nithyashree Venkataramanan YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCild9L2G-pa3bC1gTVdxKEw/

Nithyashree Venkataramanan Biography

NameNithyashree Venkataramanan
Real Name Nithyashree Venkataramanan
NicknameNithyashree
OccupationSinger
Date of Birth12-July-1999
Age21
Family
  • Father – Venkataramanan
  • Mother – Lakshmi
  • Elder Sister – Vaijayanthi Shree
HometownChennai
NationalityIndian
Current CityChennai, India

Nithyashree Venkataramanan Latest Album Songs

  • De Thadi De Thadi
  • Isabella
  • Viswaasam Dhairiyam Unmai
  • Naalone Nene
  • Dhairiyan Viswasam Nijam

Nithyashree Venkataramanan Images

Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 1
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 1
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 2
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 2
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 4
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 4
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 6
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 6
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 7
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 7
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 8
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki 8

Read Also: Faraaz Khan Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & movies

Read Also: Kamala Harris Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Read Also: Agni Natchathiram (Sembaruthi) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photos

Read Also: Kaavya Arivumani (Pandian Stores) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photos

Read Also: Dhanashree Verma (Yuzvendra Chahal Wife) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Leave a Comment