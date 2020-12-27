Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki, Biography, Age, Images & Songs

Nithyashree Venkataramanan is a Well-known Musician & singer from Tiruvallur, Chennai. She Participated in a actuality present named Airtel Super Singer Junior telecasted in Vijay TV . She grabbed the eye of the viewers by his versatile singing and gained recognition in a brief time period allover Tamil Nadu.
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Profile and Occupation
Nithyashree Venkataramanan was born and introduced up in Chennai. At the age of 5, she began studying Carnatic music & turn out to be a part of his father’s band as a singer. She did his education at S.B.O.A School Chennai. She was the primary contestant from Tamil Nadu to take part in nicely fashionable singing actuality present “Indian Idol Junior” & awarded with runner-up of the present.
Nithyashree Venketaramanan has bought a change to turn out to be a playback singer from Yunvan for the film Avan Ivan & adopted by one other probability from Music director Dheena for the film jamai.
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Fb: https://www.fb.com/nithyashreeofficial/
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_nithyashree/
Nithyashree Venkataramanan YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCild9L2G-pa3bC1gTVdxKEw/
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Biography
|Name
|Nithyashree Venkataramanan
|Real Name
|Nithyashree Venkataramanan
|Nickname
|Nithyashree
|Occupation
|Singer
|Date of Birth
|12-July-1999
|Age
|21
|Family
|Hometown
|Chennai
|Nationality
|Indian
|Current City
|Chennai, India
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Latest Album Songs
- De Thadi De Thadi
- Isabella
- Viswaasam Dhairiyam Unmai
- Naalone Nene
- Dhairiyan Viswasam Nijam
Nithyashree Venkataramanan Images
