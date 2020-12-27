Neha Gowda (Paavam Ganesan) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photos, Serials

Neha Gowda aka B.R.Neha is a Television Actress and a mannequin. She was born on 18th August 1990 at Bangalore, Karnataka. She is now working in each Tamil and Kannada tv industries. Neha is the daughter of a preferred make-up artist in Kannada movie trade Ramakrishnan. Her sister is a well-liked actress Sonu Gowda aka Shruthi Ramakrishna. She at present doing a lead function in Star Vijay TV serial Paavam Ganesan alongside KPY fame Naveen.

Profile and Career

Neha Gowda was born in Bangalore, Karnataka. Her father is a famend make-up artist within the Kannada Film trade. His title is Ramakrishnan. She did her schoolings at Camel High School, Padmanabhanagar, Bangalore. She was inquisitive about modelling since her highschool days.

Neha Gowda made her debut within the Kannada serial “Lakshmi Baramma” together with Rashmi Prabhakar. The serial is directed by Devanand HGM and it’s produced by Suresh Gowda. Neja Gowda acts within the title Shruthi/Gombe within the serial “Lakshmi Baramma“. She is also familiar with the Tamil television industry as she acts in a lead role of a famous TV serial telecasted in Sun TV named “Kalyana Parisu“. Neha Gowda acts as Gayathri in the serial “Kalyana Parisu” which is telecasted in Sun TV. She is popularly often called “Kalyana Parisu Gayathri” for the Tamil Audience.

She additionally seems in a Telugu serial referred to as “Swathi Chinukulu” which can be fairly well-known among the many Telugu viewers. She acts within the function of Mythili within the serial and popularly often called “Swathi Chinukulu Mythili” among the many Telugu viewers. She is also called “Lakshmi Baramma Gombe” among the many Kannada serial followers. Neha Gowda marriage particulars are but to be up to date.

Neha Gowda Biography

Name Neha Gowda Real Name Neha Ramakrishna Nickname Neha Profession Actress Date of Birth 18 August 1990 Age 28 (as of 2020) Zodiac signal Yet to be up to date Family Father: Ramakrishna

Mother: Yet to be up to date

Sister: Sonu Gowda (Shruthi Ramakrishna) Marital Status Married Husband Chandan Gowda Children NA Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Graduate School Camel High School, Padmanabhanagar College Surana College, Bangalore Hobbies Travelling, Reading Books, Music Birth Place Bangalore, Karnataka, India Hometown Bangalore, Karnataka, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

TV Shows

Neha Gowda was one of many contestants in Kannada’s Bigg Boss Season 3. She can be a participant within the Super problem which is a sport present telecasted in Sun TV.

Social Media Profiles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neharamakrishna/

Twitter: Not Known

Facebook: https://www.fb.com/actressnehagowda/

Serials List

Here are the whole listing of serials and Tv exhibits of actress Neha Ramakrishna,

Swathi Chinukulu

Bigg Boss Kannada season 3

Kalyana Parisu

Super Challenge

Lakshmi Baramma

Takadhimita

Neha Gowda Images

Check out the newest images of serial actress Neha,

Read Also: Keerthana Podhuval Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photos

Read Also: Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki, Biography, Age, Images & Songs

Read Also: Faraaz Khan Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & movies