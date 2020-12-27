Keerthana Podhuval Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photos

Keerthana Podhuval is a south Indian actress identified for her works in Malayalam and Tamil movie business. She additionally appeared in lots of serials. She did a lead function in Malayalam serial Sumangali Bhava (Zee Keralam) and Tamil serial Thirumathi Hitler (Zee Tamil). Some of her big-screen flicks are Rudra IPS, Vellakkuppayam, Madhura Swapna and extra.
|Name
|Keerthana
|Real Name
|Keerthana Podhuval
|Nickname
|Keerthu, Keerthana Podwal
|Profession
|Actress and Model
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be up to date
|Age
|Yet to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|Yet to be up to date
|Family
|Father: Yet to be up to date
Mother: Yet to be up to date
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Husband
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Religion
|Yet to be up to date
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|School
|Yet to be up to date
|College
|Yet to be up to date
|Hobbies
|Travelling, Cooking
|Birth Place
|Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Kerala, India
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Keerthana Podhuval Social Media Profiles
https://www.fb.com/Keerthana-Podhuval-373963502786823/
https://www.instagram.com/keerthanapodhuval
Keerthana Podhuval Images
Check out the most recent pictures of actress Keerthana,
