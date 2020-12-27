Keerthana Dinakar (VJ Chithu Lookalike) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photos, TV Shows

Keerthana Dinakar is a well-liked television anchor and dancer works in Tamil tv trade. She is a contestant of Zee Tamil Dance Jodi Dance Season 2. She hosted many exhibits on Vasanth TV channel. Keeerthana is a Licensed Zumba teacher. She was in information for a resemblance of late actress VJ Chithu. Serial actress VJ Chithra died by suicide on 09 December 2020 at a star Hotel at Chennai.

Keerthana shared a photoshoot pics of herself like a Mullai (VJ Chithu aka Chithra) which turns viral on the web. The information additionally circulating that she can be taking part in a personality of Mullai in Star Vijay TV serial Pandian Stores.

Keerthana Dinakar Biography

Name Keerthana Real Name Keerthana Dinakar Nickname Keerthu Profession Anchor and Dancer Date of Birth Yet to be up to date Age Yet to be up to date Zodiac signal Yet to be up to date Family Father: Dinakar

Mother: Yet to be up to date

Grandmother: Shanmugasundari (Veteran actress) Marital Status Unmarried Husband NA Children NA Religion Yet to be up to date Educational Qualification Graduate School Yet to be up to date College Yet to be up to date Hobbies Travelling, Reading Books, Music Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Keerthana Dinakar Social Media Profiles

https://www.fb.com/keerthana.dinakar.3/

Twitter: Yet to be up to date

https://www.instagram.com/keerthana_dinakar/

Keerthana Chithu VJ Images

Check out the most recent photographs of late actress VJ Chithu lookalike Keerthana,

Read Also: Keerthana Podhuval Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photos

Read Also: Nithyashree Venkataramanan Wiki, Biography, Age, Images & Songs

Read Also: Faraaz Khan Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & movies