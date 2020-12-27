Keerthana Dinakar (VJ Chithu Lookalike) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photos, TV Shows

Keerthana Dinakar is a well-liked television anchor and dancer works in Tamil tv trade. She is a contestant of Zee Tamil Dance Jodi Dance Season 2. She hosted many exhibits on Vasanth TV channel. Keeerthana is a Licensed Zumba teacher. She was in information for a resemblance of late actress VJ Chithu. Serial actress VJ Chithra died by suicide on 09 December 2020 at a star Hotel at Chennai.
Keerthana shared a photoshoot pics of herself like a Mullai (VJ Chithu aka Chithra) which turns viral on the web. The information additionally circulating that she can be taking part in a personality of Mullai in Star Vijay TV serial Pandian Stores.
Keerthana Dinakar Biography
|Name
|Keerthana
|Real Name
|Keerthana Dinakar
|Nickname
|Keerthu
|Profession
|Anchor and Dancer
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be up to date
|Age
|Yet to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|Yet to be up to date
|Family
|Father: Dinakar
Mother: Yet to be up to date
Grandmother: Shanmugasundari (Veteran actress)
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Husband
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Religion
|Yet to be up to date
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|School
|Yet to be up to date
|College
|Yet to be up to date
|Hobbies
|Travelling, Reading Books, Music
|Birth Place
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Keerthana Dinakar Social Media Profiles
https://www.fb.com/keerthana.dinakar.3/
Twitter: Yet to be up to date
https://www.instagram.com/keerthana_dinakar/
Keerthana Chithu VJ Images
Check out the most recent photographs of late actress VJ Chithu lookalike Keerthana,
