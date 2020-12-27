Keerthana Dinakar (VJ Chithu Lookalike) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photos, TV Shows

Keerthana Dinakar is a well-liked television anchor and dancer works in Tamil tv trade. She is a contestant of Zee Tamil Dance Jodi Dance Season 2. She hosted many exhibits on Vasanth TV channel. Keeerthana is a Licensed Zumba teacher. She was in information for a resemblance of late actress VJ Chithu. Serial actress VJ Chithra died by suicide on 09 December 2020 at a star Hotel at Chennai.

Keerthana shared a photoshoot pics of herself like a Mullai (VJ Chithu aka Chithra) which turns viral on the web. The information additionally circulating that she can be taking part in a personality of Mullai in Star Vijay TV serial Pandian Stores.

Keerthana Dinakar Biography

NameKeerthana
Real NameKeerthana Dinakar
NicknameKeerthu
ProfessionAnchor and Dancer
Date of BirthYet to be up to date
AgeYet to be up to date
Zodiac signalYet to be up to date
FamilyFather: Dinakar
Mother: Yet to be up to date
Grandmother: Shanmugasundari (Veteran actress)
Marital StatusUnmarried
HusbandNA
ChildrenNA
ReligionYet to be up to date
Educational QualificationGraduate
SchoolYet to be up to date
CollegeYet to be up to date
HobbiesTravelling, Reading Books, Music
Birth PlaceChennai, Tamil Nadu, India
HometownChennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Current CityChennai, Tamil Nadu, India
NationalityIndian

Keerthana Dinakar Social Media Profiles

https://www.fb.com/keerthana.dinakar.3/

Twitter: Yet to be up to date

https://www.instagram.com/keerthana_dinakar/

Keerthana Chithu VJ Images

Check out the most recent photographs of late actress VJ Chithu lookalike Keerthana,

