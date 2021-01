Kamala Harris Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Kamala Harris is a properly-widespread American Politician & Vice-President Elect of United States who’s a member of Democratic Party. Her actual identify is Kamala Devi Harris & born on 20 October 1964 in Oakland, California. She is a daughter of Shyamala Gopalan, a Biologist (who relocated to U.S from Tamil Nadu, India in 1958.) & Donald Jasper Harris, a Jamaican-American economist and professor. Douglas Emhoff is husband of Kamala Harris who’s an American lawyer.

Kamala Harris did her commencement Bachelor of Arts (BA) in political science and economics at Howard University and Juris Doctor (JD) Degree at University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She accomplished Honorary levels Doctor of Laws (LL.D) at University of Southern California & Doctor of Humane Letters (DHL) at Howard University.

