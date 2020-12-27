Jaffer Sadiq (Narikutty) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Jaffer Sadiq (Narikutty) is a dancer, choreographer and actor work in Tamil movie and tv trade. He got here into limelight by way of Netflix Tamil anthology sequence Paava Kadhaigal. Jaffer performed an antagonist character Narikutty in Vignesh Shivan’s “Love Panna Utranum“. His efficiency was lauded by each audiences and critics. His wordplay in Paava Kadhaigal’s Love Panna Uttranum wins hundreds of thousands of hearts.

As a dancer, he has carried out in lots of stage occasions. He additionally works in standard Tamil tv channel Star Vijay TV. Jaffer additionally owns a company named Liftothers. Jaffer Sadiq Biography Name Jaffer Real Name Jaffer Sadiq Nickname Jafer, Narikutty Profession Dancer, Choreographer and Actor Date of Birth Yet to be up to date Age Yet to be up to date Zodiac signal Yet to be up to date Family Father: Yet to be up to date

Mother: Yet to be up to date Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend Sidhiqa Sherin Children NA Religion Islam Educational Qualification Graduate School Carmel Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Erode College Yet to be up to date Hobbies Travelling, Reading Books, Music Birth Place Erode, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Erode, Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Paava Kadhaigal Narikutty Jaffer Social Media Profiles fb.com/provoke.jaffersadiq/ twitter.com/jafferjiky instagram.com/jaffer__sadiq/ Watch Jaffer Sadiq dance video right here, Jaffer Sadiq Images Take a have a look at some newest images of Paava Kadhaigal Narikutty fame Jaffer,