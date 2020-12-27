Jaffer Sadiq (Narikutty) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Jaffer Sadiq (Narikutty) is a dancer, choreographer and actor work in Tamil movie and tv trade. He got here into limelight by way of Netflix Tamil anthology sequence Paava Kadhaigal. Jaffer performed an antagonist character Narikutty in Vignesh Shivan’s “Love Panna Utranum“. His efficiency was lauded by each audiences and critics. His wordplay in Paava Kadhaigal’s Love Panna Uttranum wins hundreds of thousands of hearts.

As a dancer, he has carried out in lots of stage occasions. He additionally works in standard Tamil tv channel Star Vijay TV. Jaffer additionally owns a company named Liftothers.

Jaffer Sadiq

Jaffer Sadiq Biography

NameJaffer
Real NameJaffer Sadiq
NicknameJafer, Narikutty
ProfessionDancer, Choreographer and Actor
Date of BirthYet to be up to date
AgeYet to be up to date
Zodiac signalYet to be up to date
FamilyFather: Yet to be up to date
Mother: Yet to be up to date
Marital StatusUnmarried
GirlfriendSidhiqa Sherin
ChildrenNA
ReligionIslam
Educational QualificationGraduate
SchoolCarmel Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Erode
CollegeYet to be up to date
HobbiesTravelling, Reading Books, Music
Birth PlaceErode, Tamil Nadu, India
HometownErode, Tamil Nadu, India
Current CityChennai, Tamil Nadu, India
NationalityIndian

Paava Kadhaigal Narikutty Jaffer Social Media Profiles

fb.com/provoke.jaffersadiq/

twitter.com/jafferjiky

instagram.com/jaffer__sadiq/

Watch Jaffer Sadiq dance video right here,

Jaffer Sadiq Images

Take a have a look at some newest images of Paava Kadhaigal Narikutty fame Jaffer,

