Jaffer Sadiq (Narikutty) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Jaffer Sadiq (Narikutty) is a dancer, choreographer and actor work in Tamil movie and tv trade. He got here into limelight by way of Netflix Tamil anthology sequence Paava Kadhaigal. Jaffer performed an antagonist character Narikutty in Vignesh Shivan’s “Love Panna Utranum“. His efficiency was lauded by each audiences and critics. His wordplay in Paava Kadhaigal’s Love Panna Uttranum wins hundreds of thousands of hearts.
As a dancer, he has carried out in lots of stage occasions. He additionally works in standard Tamil tv channel Star Vijay TV. Jaffer additionally owns a company named Liftothers.
Jaffer Sadiq Biography
|Name
|Jaffer
|Real Name
|Jaffer Sadiq
|Nickname
|Jafer, Narikutty
|Profession
|Dancer, Choreographer and Actor
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be up to date
|Age
|Yet to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|Yet to be up to date
|Family
|Father: Yet to be up to date
Mother: Yet to be up to date
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Girlfriend
|Sidhiqa Sherin
|Children
|NA
|Religion
|Islam
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|School
|Carmel Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Erode
|College
|Yet to be up to date
|Hobbies
|Travelling, Reading Books, Music
|Birth Place
|Erode, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Erode, Tamil Nadu, India
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Paava Kadhaigal Narikutty Jaffer Social Media Profiles
fb.com/provoke.jaffersadiq/
twitter.com/jafferjiky
instagram.com/jaffer__sadiq/
Watch Jaffer Sadiq dance video right here,
Jaffer Sadiq Images
Take a have a look at some newest images of Paava Kadhaigal Narikutty fame Jaffer,
