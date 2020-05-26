What is a full form of UPSC?

UPSC ka full form :- Union Public Service Commission. It is a union commission of India for conducting exam for recruitment of top officers in government. It is founded on 1Oct, 1926 and headquarter located in New delhi. It is popularly known as civil services exam which is conducted once in a year. UPSC Chairman appointed by president. It also look after promotion, transfer, rules and regulations. Exams are held in 3 tier pattern, Pre, mains and then after passing these two written test third is interview. It is one of the most toughest exam not only in india but even in the world. It recruit officers of group A and B of indian government. UPSC is also a independent commission of india.



Union Public service commission conduct exam for various post like Civil services, Indian forest services, Indian economic services, National defense academy exams, Combined defense exams, Indian Statistical services etc. All post have different criteria for selection.