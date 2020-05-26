What is full form of SSLC?

Full Form of SSLC – Secondary School Leaving Certificate. It is a certificate give by schools in india after completing the secondary level of schooling to the students. SSLC certificate give to the students after completing or passing their 10 exam commonly known as board exams. It is very popular in india and specially in south india.



Secondary School Leaving Certificate is important for further studies means after 10 class students can study two years based on their specialization then go for the university for undergraduate study. In Indian education system first five year known as primary education and then secondary schooling for next five year. After completing these ten year you got sslc certificate and study for another two year and you go for higher study in university. Sometime before it is also works as a date of birth of a person.

