Full Form of RSVP :- Repondez s’il vous plait. It is a french phrase “Repondez s’il vous plait” which means “please respond”. Generally it is written on invitation card or sent as a rsvp card to their guests. It is send to the guest for attending a event such as birthday party, marriage anniversary or any other business. It is process of response. rsvp full form in wedding card used for a response to the invitation. Generally it is use by host for getting idea that who is coming at the event and whose not coming at the event. It is confirmation of guest arrival in the event. Many people are curious about rsvp because many have no knowledge about this.