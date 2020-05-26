What Is PHP full form? full form of PHP

Full Form Of PHP :- Hypertext Preprocessor. Hypertext preprocessor (php) is a HTML, general purpose scripting language that specially made for web developing. It is very popular scripting language because it is very easy to understand and also open source means available for anyone to use. It is created by Rasmus Lerdorf in 1994 and it is available for people in the market in 1995. Initially full form of php language is personal home page. Mostly php codes are taken from c, c++. Php develops dynamic web applications. It is also royalty free scripting language. It is download with file extension .php. PHP is an open source software which is available for anyone for free of cost. Its support various database like MySQL, Sybase, Oracle etc. It can be run in all operating systems. It is also very compatible to all server which is used now. It has high level of security that protects by any malware. It is a language which is very easy to learned. php codes are very easy to use and learned. It is very easy to use and you don’t want to have any technical knowledge.

Php is a scripting language like asp.