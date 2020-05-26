ok full form :- Olla Kalla or Oll Korrect. Ok also used as Okay, O.K and it is a word of acceptance, approval and acknowledgment. It is a greek word which is generally known as all right or all correct. It is used very often in when anyone chat to other. People used this word for agreeing with someone they talk. It is very common word to use in conversation in all over the world.
What is Full Form of OK?
