Faraaz Khan Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & movies

Faraaz Khan is a properly-identified Indian movie Actor who predominantly works in Bollywood movies in between 1990’s and 2000. He is son of fashionable Bollywood actor “Yusuf Khan” who will be remembered by the title of Zebisko [ Amar Akbar Anthony movie].Faraaz khan has signed for the film ” Maine Pyar Kiya” to behave in a lead function sadly he fell ailing earlier than taking pictures begun.
Faraaz Khan Profile And Profession
Faraaz Khan born on 11 July 1974 in Mumbai & Died on 4 November 2020 in Bangalore.
Faraaz Khan Biography
|Name
|Faraaz Khan
|Real Name
|Faraaz Khan
|Nickname
|Faraaz Khan
|Occupation
|Indian film actor (Bollywood)
|Date of Birth
|11 July 1974
|Age
|46
|Zodiac signal
|Yet to replace
|Father Name
|Yusuf Khan
|Mother Name
|Yet to be Update
|Religion
|Islam
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be Update
|School
|Yet to be Update
|College
|Yet to be Update
|Hobbies
|Yet to be Update
|Hometown
|Mumbai
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Sure
|Spouse Name
|Yet to be Update
|Current City
|Mumbai
Faraaz Khan Movies
- Fareb (1996) – Dr. Rohan Verma
- Prithvi (1997) – Vinod Kumar
- Love Story 98 – 1998
- Mehndi (1998) – Niranjan Chaudhary
- Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) – Deepak Rai
- Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya (2001) – Sanjeev Verma
- Bazaar: Market of Love, Lust and Desire (2004)
- Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) – Adarsh
Faraaz Khan Television Shows
- One Plus One (1997)
- Achanak 37 Saal Baad as Ajay (2002)
- Lipstick as Abhay Ahuja (2003)
- Ssshhhh…Koi Hai – Vikraal Aur Kayavati as Singar (2004)
- Ssshhhh…Koi Hai – Trikaal And Master Of Puppets as Singar (2004)
- Ssshhhh…Koi Hai – Trikaal Aur Puppet Master Khel Khatam as Singar (2004)
- Hone Ko Hai – Contest # 86 : Part 1 – Part Four as Harry (2004)
- Raat Hone Ko Hai – Cheating (2005)
- Raat Hone Ko Hai – Shareer : Part 1 – Part Four as Roy (2005)
- Kareena Kareena (2005)
- Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka as Dr. Shantanu Sengupta (2006)
- Neeli Aankhen as Inspector Vivek Kapoor(2008)
Faraaz Khan Images
