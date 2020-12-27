Faraaz Khan Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & movies

Faraaz Khan is a properly-identified Indian movie Actor who predominantly works in Bollywood movies in between 1990’s and 2000. He is son of fashionable Bollywood actor “Yusuf Khan” who will be remembered by the title of Zebisko [ Amar Akbar Anthony movie].Faraaz khan has signed for the film ” Maine Pyar Kiya” to behave in a lead function sadly he fell ailing earlier than taking pictures begun.

Faraaz Khan Profile And Profession

Faraaz Khan born on 11 July 1974 in Mumbai & Died on 4 November 2020 in Bangalore.

Faraaz Khan Biography

Name Faraaz Khan Real Name Faraaz Khan Nickname Faraaz Khan Occupation Indian film actor (Bollywood) Date of Birth 11 July 1974 Age 46 Zodiac signal Yet to replace Father Name Yusuf Khan Mother Name Yet to be Update Religion Islam Educational Qualification Yet to be Update School Yet to be Update College Yet to be Update Hobbies Yet to be Update Hometown Mumbai Nationality Indian Married Sure Spouse Name Yet to be Update Current City Mumbai

Faraaz Khan Movies

Fareb (1996) – Dr. Rohan Verma

Prithvi (1997) – Vinod Kumar

Love Story 98 – 1998

Mehndi (1998) – Niranjan Chaudhary

Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) – Deepak Rai

Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya (2001) – Sanjeev Verma

Bazaar: Market of Love, Lust and Desire (2004)

Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) – Adarsh

Faraaz Khan Television Shows

One Plus One (1997)

Achanak 37 Saal Baad as Ajay (2002)

Lipstick as Abhay Ahuja (2003)

Ssshhhh…Koi Hai – Vikraal Aur Kayavati as Singar (2004)

Ssshhhh…Koi Hai – Trikaal And Master Of Puppets as Singar (2004)

Ssshhhh…Koi Hai – Trikaal Aur Puppet Master Khel Khatam as Singar (2004)

Hone Ko Hai – Contest # 86 : Part 1 – Part Four as Harry (2004)

Raat Hone Ko Hai – Cheating (2005)

Raat Hone Ko Hai – Shareer : Part 1 – Part Four as Roy (2005)

Kareena Kareena (2005)

Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka as Dr. Shantanu Sengupta (2006)

Neeli Aankhen as Inspector Vivek Kapoor(2008)

Faraaz Khan Images